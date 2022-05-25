ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Did Return To The Stand In Defamation Trial Against After All, But What He Was Asked About Requires A Bunch Of Backstory

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

There are celebrity divorces, and then there’s the ongoing legal battle happening between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two have been facing off in court in Virginia , which is where the actors’ respective defamation cases are playing out. While there were some reports to the contrary, Depp did return to the stand in the trial after all, but what he was asked about requires a bunch of backstory.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard previously testified in the defamation trial, although the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is the latest one to return to the stand. He did so today in order to address comments that his former lawyer Adam Waldman made back in 2020, where he referred to Heard’s allegation as a "hoax". Per a report by Deadline , Depp is seemingly trying to distance himself from those viral comments.

Johnny Depp previously spent days on the stand for his defamation case against Amber Heard, alleging physical abuse by his ex-wife in the process. There’s been conflicting reports about whether or not he’d return to the stand before the trial concluded, but he did just that this Wednesday. While testifying he maintained that Adam Waldman wasn’t following his orders when he infamously referred to Heard’s allegations as a “hoax” in the Daily Mail. In fact, Depp was quoted saying:

It just seemed like a lot of word salad to me. I didn’t know where they came from, where they ended up.

Well, there you have it. Per his recollection, even Johnny Depp was confused by the comments that his lawyer Adam Waldman made back in 2020. This clarification was important enough to bring the actor back to the stand, where the public is able to watch the events on TV .

Of course, Johnny Depp also took the time today to address the real subject of the defamation case against Amber Heard: her allegations that he was physically and sexually abusive to her. He was quoted on the stand addressing these claims, saying:

No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things, and living with it for six years and waiting to bring the truth out. So this is not easy for any of us, I know that. But no matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.

During his time on the stand today, Johnny Depp reportedly also tried to counter the previous testimony of his former business manager Josh Mandel. Mandel has gone on the record saying that Depp's career and financial situation was going downhill before Amber Heard's infamous op-ed in the Washington Post detailing her experience with domestic violence. Said story was what kickstarted their entire legal battle, so Mandel's testimony has the potential to really put a hole in Depp's defense. It remains to be seen how the jury will ultimately land on the matter.

Professionally, Johnny Depp has recently started booking new film roles , while Amber Heard will have a role in Aquaman 2 on March 17th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Comments / 4

K Bunnell
4d ago

Article fails to mention that the FIRED Mandel had embezzled a great deal of money from Depp, and had an axe to grind. Also fails to mention appearance of Kate Moss, who defended Depp as a non-abuser who did not push her down the stairs -- despite Heard's repeated references to the fake story.

Reply
8
Related
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Josh Mandel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Backstory#Domestic Violence#The Daily Mail
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp's trial takes a strange turn as woman shouts surprising claim in court

The defamation trial is in full swing and so far viewers have learned many things about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s marital conflicts. New revelations are constantly disclosed by both parties. They both even had medical doctors weighing into some situations to provide testimonies in order to support their claims. However, a recent incident left the whole courtroom in chaos.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Amber Heard Reacts to Kate Moss Testimony, Says 'It Doesn't Change' What She Went Through

Amber Heard says Kate Moss' recent testimony "doesn't change" what she went through with Johnny Depp. On Wednesday, Moss, 48, gave a brief live testimony via video to deny that ex-boyfriend Depp, 58, ever pushed her down a staircase, a rumor Heard brought up earlier in the trial. While previously testifying about an incident on a staircase, Heard, 36, said she defended her younger sister Whitney Henriquez because she was triggered and thought about "Kate Moss and stairs." "And I swung at" Depp, she testified.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Feels 'Confident' After Amber Heard Fails To Get His Defamation Lawsuit Tossed

After Amber Heard's bid to get Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit dismissed was rejected by Judge Penney Azcarate on Tuesday, May 3, the actor's spokesperson issued an optimistic statement on his behalf."We are pleased at Chief Judge Azcarate's ruling to continue with the trial after [Heard's lawyer] Mr. Rottenborn failed to convince the court that there was reason to dismiss the case," a message given to Us Weekly read. "We stand confident in the future of the case and for the truth to be continued to be shared.""Over the last three and a half weeks, we’ve seen and heard from nearly...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Johnny Depp Suffers Legal Setback in Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp just suffered a major setback in his years-long legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial of Depp's $50 million lawsuit against Heard is coming to a close, and it has left both of their reputations worse off. Depp now stands to lose more than he stands to gain since Heard has successfully filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp’s Former Agent Details Actor’s Fall From Grace

Johnny Depp’s former agent recounted on Thursday the destruction of the actor’s career and reputation stemming from his issues with alcohol and drugs. United Talent Agency’s Tracey Jacobs told jurors in Depp’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that the actor went from “the biggest star in the world” to a liability that studios were wary of due to his “unprofessional behavior.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAmber Heard Says 'Aquaman 2' Role Reduced Due to Depp AllegationsAmber Heard Cross-Examination Begins, Confronted With Recordings and Photos at Defamation TrialAmber Heard Details Sexual Abuse Claims Against Johnny Depp to Jury Depp had become notorious...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy