ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

'It has been a great ride' - Worcester State baseball coach Dirk Baker steps aside after 27 seasons

By Jennifer Toland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGosT_0fq5FGCB00

Dirk Baker, the longest tenured coach in the history of Worcester State’s baseball program, is retiring from the role he held for 27 years and will focus on administrative duties within WSU’s athletic department.

Baker, who grew up in Auburn, led the Lancers to a record of 542-418-1 (.566 winning percentage), six regular-season MASCAC titles, six MASCAC Tournament championships and six NCAA Tournament appearances.

A search for Baker’s successor will begin immediately.

“We want to thank Dirk for his leadership of our baseball program over the last 27 years,” Worcester State director of athletics Michael Mudd said. “There is not a baseball coach in the Northeast that has worked harder than Dirk to put a successful program on the field. We look forward to his continued commitment to the Lancers Athletic Department while we search for his successor.

“Dirk has developed hundreds of young men over his tenure, preparing them for the real world,” Mudd added. “He has been an integral component of Worcester State’s athletic department for a long time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gDCp_0fq5FGCB00

In addition to coaching the baseball team, Baker has served as a full-time assistant in charge of home game management and assistant director of the Wellness Center. He taught for 15 years at Worcester State as an adjunct professor.

Baker had been on an administrative leave of absence since March. WSU’s assistant coaches, including associate coach Dave Wigren, guided the Lancers for the rest of this season. Worcester State finished 19-19.

Baker coached three All-Americans, seven MASCAC Players of the Year, and more than 100 all-conference selections.

Baker guided the Lancers to 16 20-win seasons, including 2002, when Worcester State won a program-record 33 games.

As a senior at Auburn High in 1987, Baker helped lead the team to its first Central Mass. title. He went on to become a two-year captain at Boston University.

Baker was a volunteer assistant at Harvard for two years. He took over at Worcester State in 1996 and earned his first career win that season against Western New England. Baker achieved victory No. 500 against St. Olaf in 2018.

“To all our alumni and staff who have supported the baseball program throughout these years,” Baker said, “I would like to say a big thank you for all of your efforts. It has been a great ride. I look forward to remaining with the Lancer athletic department in an expanded administrative role.”

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'It has been a great ride' - Worcester State baseball coach Dirk Baker steps aside after 27 seasons

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Majors host open gym for community, hoping to recruit players for tryouts

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Celtics aren't the only basketball team in town. The Worcester Majors are the city's American Basketball Association team. The Majors held an open gym at the YWCA Saturday morning, catching up with members of the community while playing some basketball. They were joined by new head coach Anthony Rial. The team is preparing for its second year in the city, and they're getting ready to host a tryout for the team.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Firefighters 6K, post-race barbecue are indeed back in season

Rain or shine, the Worcester Firefighters 6K is back in June for the first time in three years, booked for the first Sunday of the month at Institute Park. And fortunately, the event has successfully dodged the drops in its 20 previous races. Plenty warm, sure, at times maybe even hot. But the rain neither dampened the field on the figure-8 course nor compromised the post-race barbecue since the inaugural race in 2000. The only precipitation has emanated from the mist machine behind the finish line, provided by the Sutton Fire Department for the past several years.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester's Memorial Day weekend Wreath Ceremony at Elm Park remembers sacrifice of veterans

WORCESTER — When the red, white and blue floral bouquet broke the surface of the shallow murky waters in the lagoon in Elm Park, Frank Bonczek Jr.'s mind was on the depths of the ocean and his brother, a Naval reservist, buried beneath the waves. Thomas Bonczek spent his final years in assisted living, miles from the shore and the sea that he loved. In 1999, when John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash and was buried...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Auburn, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Auburn, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
College Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
WCVB

Harvey Leonard, longtime WCVB StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist, retires

NEEDHAM, Mass. — StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard, a New England icon widely regarded as one of the country's top meteorologists, anchored his last forecast on Wednesday. Leonard has been part of WCVB StormTeam 5 for two decades and his remarkable career of forecasting weather in New England...
NEEDHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Athletics#Coaching#College Baseball#Worcester State#Wsu#Lancers#Mascac Tournament#Ncaa Tournament#The Wellness Center
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

As city enters Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 numbers continue downturn

WORCESTER — As the city enters Memorial Day weekend, new COVID-19 cases continued their downward trajectory from last week, according to an update of the Worcester Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard. On Friday, the dashboard reported that the city's seven-day average for new coronavirus cases stands at 64.3, down from 105.6 cases cases a day from the week...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts to see strong thunderstorms, heavy rain Saturday afternoon

BOSTON — Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain moved across much of Massachusetts and New England Saturday afternoon. A cold front moving across the area Saturday afternoon into the evening was triggering showers and thunderstorms, especially across interior Massachusetts where a few strong severe thunderstorms are possible. Track storms with...
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy