Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | Champions League Final | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Paris in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to make it a historic cup treble by winning the European Cup having already won the Carabao and FA Cups.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off is at  8:00pm (BST)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT +1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, and DStv Now.

BBC

'WHO WANTS IT?!' Your 20-word team talks

We asked you to channel your inner Jurgen Klopp and offer us your 20-word team talk to get Liverpool going against Real Madrid. And you have not let us down. Here are some of the best of a gladiatorial response:. Terri: Pain - we've felt it. Success and failure -...
