Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | Champions League Final | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Paris in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool take on Real Madrid in Paris in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to make it a historic cup treble by winning the European Cup having already won the Carabao and FA Cups.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT +1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, and the TUDN app.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, and DStv Now.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Thiago Alcantara Injury News: Jurgen Klopp Offers Hope That Liverpool Midfielder Will Make Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder
- Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham
- ' My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Win But Just Miss Out On Title
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |
Comments / 0