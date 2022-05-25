Sadio Mane Refuses To Commit To Liverpool Contract Amid Bayern Munich Transfer Links | Will Reveal Future Plans After Champions League Final

With one year left on his deal and Europe's biggest clubs circling round him Mane's future could be in doubt at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has had another fantastic campaign at Liverpool in his sixth season at the club.

He has played 50 games scoring 23 goals adjusting to his new role as the central figure in the attack fantastically well.

Mane celebrating his goal on the final day of the Premier League season IMAGO / PA Images

Worryingly though for Liverpool supporters in preparation for the Champions League final Mane gave a vague answer when asked about his future at the club.

Speaking to Sky the Senegalese international said: "For sure it would be special to make it seven and this question (about his future) I'm going to answer after the Champions League."

The answer will have made lots of Liverpool supporters uneasy as they all would have preferred a simple response to indicate that he will be going nowhere.

There have been lots of persistent rumours about Bayern Munich wanting Mane as well which is sure to make fans even more concerned that the Liverpool legend could be off.

With only one year left on his deal and with Mane turning 30, the rumoured price for him has been below £50 million which is a fantastic bargain considering how good he has been for Liverpool.

Chairman Tom Werner has stated how he wants to keep Mane at the club as well as Mohamed Salah.

He said: "I’d like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we’ve articulated our desire that they remain. Beyond that, I’ll leave that to Julian [Ward].”

Of course, it is all speculation at this point and in the interview Mane did smile when answering the question so maybe after the final it could be a new contract announcement.

Only time will tell but in his first summer at the job of sporting director, Julian Ward looks to certainly have his work cut out.

