Car cruise to prompt detours in Santa Maria

By Courtney Vasquez
 4 days ago
The annual West Coast Kustoms "Cruisin' Nationals" car cruise is coming to Santa Maria, which will prompt detours for drivers.

The car cruise will take place on Friday, May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria says a section of Broadway (State Highway 135) from Cook Street to Stowell Road will be closed in both directions for the event.

Motorists may detour by using Stowell Road, Miller Street and Cook Street.

The city says the Santa Maria Police Department will monitor and enforce traffic.

The annual event takes place Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

For more information, click HERE .

#Santa Maria#Detours#Broadway#Cruise#Traffic
