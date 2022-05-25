Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolves | Five Things We Learned Ahead of The Champions League Against Real Madrid

Though it was ultimately not enough to snatch the Premier League title, Liverpool capped off their domestic campaign with a victory over Wolverhampton. Here are five things we learned from the result.

Here are five things we learned from the result.

1. Recent Tendency to Fall Behind a Worry

Liverpool's robust defense has looked a bit leaky of late, with the Reds conceding first in their last four Premier League fixtures.

This is a trend they will be desperate to avoid continuing in Paris against a side that knows how to see out a lead like Real Madrid.

2. Thiago's injury is a worry

Injuries have always been a problem for the Spaniard and this reared its ugly head again on Sunday.

Liverpool's number 6 limped off with what was determined to be an Achilles injury and is in a race to be fit for the UCL final. Liverpool's play dropped noticeably when he departed and both parties will be desperate for him to feature against Real Madrid.

3. Sadio Mané the man for the occasion again

As he has numerous times in the past, the Senegalese scored a crucial goal for his side on Sunday, canceling out Pedro Neto's opener.

His catalog of goals is both vast and integral and he will be looking to add another UCL final goal to it this coming weekend.

4. Konate and Matip a challenging selection for Saturday

Should Virgil van Dijk be fully fit to start next weekend, the choice of his partner will be something to keep an eye on. The two bring different things to the table, which was on display against Wolves.

They have both played consistently recently and should be ready to answer the call should they be chosen. This decision will likely be the biggest one Klopp makes with his lineup.

5. Reds will be back in the thick of it next season

Jurgen Klopp has created a squad that has unshakable belief in itself and this is reason enough to believe they will be back next season competing for the Premier League again.

They will be disappointed with how the domestic campaign ended but only a fool would doubt this side's ability to channel that disappointment and come back stronger next season.

