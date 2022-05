Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and DNR officials said they expect this to be one of the busiest in recent years, when it comes to people being out on the waterways. "This weekend is the official kickoff of summer boating,” Cpl. Craig Fulghum with the Georgia DNR said. "You've got more boaters on the waterway for several reasons. One it’s the official start of summer. They’ve been cooped up all winter and they’re ready to get out there.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO