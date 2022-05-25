ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

WATCH: Abbott, political leaders speak on Uvalde mass shooting

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEywS_0fq5EBtB00

UVALDE, Tx – (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference following a briefing to provide an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The news conference was held Wednesday, May 25 in Uvalde.

The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, State Representative Tracy King, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, and other local officials.

WHO: Governor Abbott

Lt. Governor Patrick

Speaker Phelan

Senator Cornyn

Senator Cruz

Congressman Gonzalez

Representative King

DPS Director McCraw

TEA Commissioner Morath

Chief Rodriguez

Chief Arredondo

RELATED STORIES:

Verified ways to help victims of the Texas school shooting

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

NRA convention underway, overshadowed by Uvalde School Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only a few days after the mass shooting of 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the National Rifle Association kicked off their convention in Houston. The NRA Convention Meeting and Exhibits started Friday morning and runs through Memorial Day weekend. Former president Donald Trump, […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
KTSM

Vigils for Uvalde victims held in El Paso, Socorro

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mayor Pro Temp Peter Svarzbein and Rep. Cassandra Hernandez invited the community to come together in a solemn moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde shooting. Held at the East-Central park where a memorial wall for the victims of the August 3 massacre, the vigil was an emotional […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso lawmakers question state’s gun laws

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The tragic shooting in Uvalde has local lawmakers once again questioning the state’s gun laws and asking how another mass shooting can be prevented. Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the details in the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, where a lone […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy King
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Education Agency#Mass Shooting#Politics State#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Dps#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Mcdonald
KTSM

Cisneros calls on voters to check on ballots, has yet to concede

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Amids a close runoff in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 28th District, Congressman Henry Cuellar’s challenger Jessica Cisneros is calling on voters to make sure their votes are counted. Cisneros put a message out for voters Wednesday evening, asking mail-in voters to track their ballot and make sure it is counted. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

(The Hill) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children. “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy