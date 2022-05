(Omaha, NE) -- An arrest is made in connection to Omaha's most recent homicide. Omaha Police say 25 year old Daniel Atherton is in custody, charged with 2nd Degree Murder, two counts of Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Attempted Robbery. Investigators say just after 6:30 Thursday night, officers were called to the area of 65th and Ames for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, 39 year old Clinton Brownlee was found down with a gunshot wound.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO