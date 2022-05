On June 3, First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present pianist Emma Parrish. The recital is from 12:05 to 12:35 PM at the church at South Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/fpc.sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance.

