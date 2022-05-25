Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man suffered a serious head injury in a dirt bike accident in western Minnesota earlier this week. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported Monday at 7:15 p.m. at a residence in Arago Township. Emergency responders were dispatched and upon arrival, found the young man with a severe head injury. The victim was taken to an area hospital via ambulance, but later airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a Coleman mini-bike in his year when he collided with a tree. He was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation continues.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO