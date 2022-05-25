ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

By Mary Balstad
lptv.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA house fire south of Aitkin has killed three people. In the early morning hours of May 22nd, the Aitkin Fire Department, the Garrison Fire Department, and Aitkin County deputies arrived on the scene of a...

lptv.org

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
740thefan.com

Body of missing Baxter woman found in pond

BAXTER, Minn. – The body of a missing Baxter woman was found Thursday evening. The Baxter Police Department conducted a ground search Thursday evening as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Jessie Eue. Police said Eue’s body was found in a pond on an old golf course...
BAXTER, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hibbing Police looking for volunteers to help flooding victims

HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3) - Continued rainfall across much of the region is causing flooding in many areas of the Northland, including near Kabetogama. According to Hibbing Police, residents near Kabetogama are losing their homes daily. Hibbing Police are looking for volunteers to help fight rising floodwaters. The plan is...
HIBBING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aitkin, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Aitkin County, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Accidents
Aitkin, MN
Accidents
City
Deerwood, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Aitkin, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
theloon.com

BREAKING: Body Found In Baxter Identified As Jessie Eue

The official word from The Baxter Police Department has confirmed that the body found Thursday afternoon in Baxter was that of 53-year old Jessie Eue of Baxter. The following excerpt is from the press release from the Baxter Police Department. Press Release. Missing Person-Located. Jessie Eue, 53. Baxter, MN. May...
BAXTER, MN
froggyweb.com

Space heater cited in Minnesota fire that killed three

AITKIN, Minn. – A space heater may have been a factor in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County. The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday north of Lake Mille Lacs. Authorities say sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived, and...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Accident#The State Fire Marshal#Lakeland News
CBS Minnesota

22-Year-Old Suffers Severe Head Injury In Dirt Bike Crash, Wasn’t Wearing Helmet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man suffered a serious head injury in a dirt bike accident in western Minnesota earlier this week. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported Monday at 7:15 p.m. at a residence in Arago Township. Emergency responders were dispatched and upon arrival, found the young man with a severe head injury. The victim was taken to an area hospital via ambulance, but later airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a Coleman mini-bike in his year when he collided with a tree. He was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation continues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
elkrivermn.gov

ERPD Resident Alert - May 27, 2022

Update: 7:31 p.m. (May 27, 2022) Detectives from the Elk River Police Department have identified a juvenile suspect who admitted to calling in a bomb threat. Charges are being pursued. _____________________________________. Elk River Police received a call from Caribou (18157 Carson Ct NW) just before 3:00 p.m. today, stating they...
ELK RIVER, MN
KARE 11

UPDATE: Authorities say missing Wisconsin woman found safe

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Officials are cancelling a missing person alert after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says a missing Osceola, Wisconsin woman was found safe. Authorities said the 84-year-old woman left her home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement sent by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension her family said she wasn't carrying a cell phone, adding that the family was concerned she wouldn't be able to drive in low-light conditions.
OSCEOLA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Alcohol Related Roll-Over Crash

Two Bagley area men were injured, another may face charges for alcohol related violation, following a single-vehicle-accident Wednesday night in Clearwater-County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Lee Wind, (34) lost control of the southbound 2010 Chevy Cobalt he was driving on Lower Rice Lake Road, with the vehicle rolling several times, eventually coming to rest in the west ditch. Two passengers were taken to Sanford Bagley Medical Center, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Wind suffered no apparent injury.
BAGLEY, MN
KROC News

Deadly Head-on Crash Involving Dump Truck in Central MN

MIDDLEVILLE TOWNSHIP -- An Annandale woman is dead after a crash in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies and Howard Lake Police responded to the area of County Road 6 Southwest and 30th Street Southwest just before 3:00 p.m. Authorities learned a car driven by 32-year-old Stephanie Tomann was heading...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man facing several charges following police standoff

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A central Minnesota man faces 12 felony charges following an eight-hour standoff, during which police say he fired a gun through a wall into an area where investigators had been standing minutes before. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided an apartment Tuesday on suspicion that 37-year-old Shawn Jacobs was distributing meth and other controlled substances, plus unlawfully possessing firearms.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman, 32, killed in crash with dump truck west of Twin Cities

An Annandale woman was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it was informed of a two-vehicle crash around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 6 SW, near the 30th Street SW intersection in Middleville Township, north of Howard Lake.
lptv.org

Memorial Day Services in Brainerd Returning Back to Normal

Brainerd’s Memorial Day events are returning to pre-COVID status, though times are different than in previous years. The first event begins at 9 AM at the Laurel Street bridge, where a short service will be held and a wreath will be thrown into the Mississippi River by members of the Honor Guard to remember those who were lost at sea.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Motorist Killed In Wright Co. After Hitting Dump Truck Head-On

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Annandale woman is dead following a head-on crash with a dump truck. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 6 SW near 30th Street SW in Middleville Township. The investigation found that the 32-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 when she drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound dump truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver was uninjured. Both vehicles sustained “heavy damage” in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

3 lives lost in Aitkin County fire

Press Release from Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office. In the early morning hours of May 22nd, 2022, a structure fire was reported off 385th Avenue in Wealthwood Township. Deputies, Aitkin Fire Department and Garrison Fire Department responded to a trailer home fully engulfed with the structure collapsed inward. Once the fire was extinguished, responders including the State Fire Marshal began sifting through the debris.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy