Texas governor: Gunman posted on Facebook, "I'm going to shoot an elementary school," shortly before rampage

New York’s North Country has a lot to offer tourists. St. Lawrence County legislator Margaret Haggard sits down with JoDee Kenney for a vacation-themed episode of In Focus, to talk about all there is to see in the Empire State’s largest county. Vast enough to encompass four state parks, St. Lawrence county has hiking and camping in the Adirondacks, boating, and fishing on the St. Lawrence River, and large agricultural areas with some of the best farm-to-table food in the state — along with the St. Lawrence wine trail. Haggard says the county has also put in a lot of work towards making the county hospitable — with infrastructure investments and expanded broadband access.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO