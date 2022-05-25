Multi-vehicle crash closes I-81 North in Montgomery County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: Scott Donald, a missing 10-year-old boy, had been found by Bedford County authorities. "It’s a great day. It doesn’t always end this way. We have been worried all afternoon. We had all our resources up here to find him before dark and before the storm came. We got lucky and did. Today was a win," said Major John Wilks, Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO