Multi-vehicle crash closes I-81 North in Montgomery County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m., the Halifax County E-911 Communication Center received a call about a shooting on Golden Leaf Road. Deputies responded to the scene with assistance from Virginia State...
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S in Pulaski County Friday is causing delays. The crash was at mile marker 89, according to VDOT. The left shoulder and lane are closed.
MASONS COVE, Va. (WNCN) — Rescue crews retrieved a critically injured young man Sunday morning after he fell from the top of a mountain in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County, officials said. The incident was reported around 6 a.m. at the McAfee Knob summit after a man...
Two motorcyclists have been identified after dying in a crash in Greenville County. Greenville County Coroner, Shelton England, reports 52-year old Daniel Eugene Burgess of Taylors and 56-year old Howard Talley Cook, Jr. of Scottsburg, Virginia, died in the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two motorcyclists were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police say an arrest has been made after a fire and assault. Officers say about 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they were called about a house fire and assault on the homeowner in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road. When county police along with fire...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday evening’s storm closed several roads in Roanoke County and brought down trees as well as power lines. County officials also reported rising water in several areas. These roads were closed as of 7 p.m. Friday:. -6400 block of Bradshaw Rd. -Carlos Dr. -Bandy Rd...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued a person from a car submerged at 13th Street NE and Baldwin Avenue NE Friday night. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Swift Water Rescue Team was deployed at the scene. The department is reminding everyone to “turn around, don’t drown,” in reference to not trying...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies seized thousands of dollars worth of marijuana on Saturday. Deputies say that on May 28, Corporal Lyons and K9 D’Jambo assisted Deputy Barbagallo on a traffic stop. During the traffic stop and roadside interview, Cpl. Lyons discovered that the driver, 51-year-old Flint, Michigan resident Keith Maupin had 49lbs […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Weather Service has confirmed the damage in Eastern Bedford County Friday morning was caused by an EF2 tornado. The tornado track’s length was found to be 6.26 miles, with a maximum width of around 330 yards. Two people were hurt in the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 19 in Russell County. It happened Wednesday afternoon just north of Route 782. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle was traveling north when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Brittany Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a helmet.
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man died along the Crabtree Falls trail Saturday, May 22. This was in the 11000 block of Crabtree Falls Highway in Montebello. Deputies say Leonard Zimmerman, 22, of Shippensburg, PA was pronounced dead at the scene...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway in Pittsylvania County after a minor reportedly engaged in online harassment. According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Chatham Middle School on Monday, May 23 for an incident involving a minor who violated Virginia’s law for harassment via computer. Officials tell WFXR News that […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: Scott Donald, a missing 10-year-old boy, had been found by Bedford County authorities. "It’s a great day. It doesn’t always end this way. We have been worried all afternoon. We had all our resources up here to find him before dark and before the storm came. We got lucky and did. Today was a win," said Major John Wilks, Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 64 on Monday morning. According to the Virginia State Police, 21-year-old Daniel L. Redifer of Crimora was killed in the crash. The crash occurred on eastbound I-64 around 8:10 a.m. just west of...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Henry County man is behind bars after he spent several hours barricaded inside a Martinsville home Wednesday night. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 200 block of Grassy Creek Road in Martinsville at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 to arrest Ronald Gene Edwards […]
UPDATE 9:49 a.m.: According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence and misdemeanor hit-and-run in connection with Tuesday morning’s crash on the I-81 bridge over I-581 in Roanoke County. Officials say the tractor-trailer ran off I-81 North and hit the...
