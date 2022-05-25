ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for up to 60% off our top home items this Memorial Day

By Leigh Harrington and Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for some of our favorite home items this Memorial Day

While some of us are gearing up for a Memorial Day weekend getaway in Cape Cod or Catalina Island, others are making plans to indulge in a bit of retail therapy and take advantage of major Memorial Day sales . In the midst of a kitchen renovation or home redesign? The latter is likely you and we have a sale you and your wallet will love.

Fortunately, you don't have to choose between travel and shopping this year: satisfy your wanderlust and score deeply discounted finds for your home. Shop online while you embark on your road trip—it's multitasking at its best.

Popular retailer Nordstrom's 2022 Half-Yearly sale launched today with some seriously great deals—up to 60% off home, fashion and beauty products. If you're partial to the home stuff, we've done all the deal-finding research and window shopping so you don't have to.

Redecorating your dining table? Spice up your meal presentation with these adorable Baggu organic cotton cloth napkins for $16.90 (save $9.10). In the living room, get comfy on the couch with these Nordstrom Made brand velvet rectangular accent pillows for just $19.60 (save $29.40) and the Serene House Supernova electric aromatherapy diffuser for $27.98 (save $41.97).

Break open your crossbody bag: These are the best home deals to shop at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale .

The best home deals to shop from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale

Home décor deals at Nordstrom

Tabletop and flatware deals at Nordstrom

Kitchen deals at Nordstrom

Bedding deals at Nordstrom

When is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

Starting today, May 25 , Nordstrom kicks off its Half-Yearly sale , which runs through Monday, June 6 . You can find some seriously great deals—up to 60% off—on home, fashion and beauty products at Nordstrom during this savings event that stretches across Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

What's more, Nordstrom is currently running its competitor price matching event through Wednesday, June 15 , for even more savings.

What is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is a bi-annual shopping event with massive markdowns across all categories. During the sale, customers can shop fashion, beauty and home products from top-rated brands for up to 60% off. While Nordstrom’s sale section already boasts impressive daily discounts, the Half-Yearly sale is a great opportunity to save even more on tons of most-wanted items.

When do Memorial Day 2022 sales start?

This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 30 . While some of the most anticipated sales have already started, most (if not all) are expected to run through Memorial Day 2022, or even the day after.

Plenty of Memorial Day deals are already live. If you've been bitten by the shopping bug, and you're looking for other fabulous Memorial Day sales events , you can find amazing savings on electronics at Best Buy , large appliances at AJ Madison and The Home Depot and mattresses at Tuft & Needle . Don't wait long though, some deals may depend on supplies at certain retailers.

Is this Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale?

Nope. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the fashion and home retailer's biggest savings event of the year. Customers and cardholders will see steep discounts on everything from sneakers to beauty products from more than 100 brands.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is coming soon, with previews beginning June 29 . If you want to shop the Anniversary Sale early, you have to apply for a Nordstrom credit card , but doing so gives you perks like earning two points per dollar spent, exclusive benefits as a member of the Nordy Club and $40 towards a future purchase.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for up to 60% off our top home items this Memorial Day

