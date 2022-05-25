SPOILERS: This story contains the answer to Wordle puzzle 340 for May 25.

Admit it, Wordle fans: Sometimes there's a puzzle too tricky to master on your own.

As players immerse themselves in 2022's biggest game , which requires players to correctly guess a five-letter word in six tries, they may feel compelled to continue a win streak.

But what happens when you run across a puzzle like Wednesday's word, when those tips on how to quickly guess the correct Wordle answer just aren't helping? Perhaps it's a word with several rhyming alternatives and now you are on the verge of ending your win streak.

Regardless of your reason, it's ok to reach out for a hint. And we're here to help.

Scroll down below to see the answers to Wednesday's Wordle puzzle.

Listen up, parents: New screen-free tech tools help parents get a moment of peace

Diversity in the workplace: 2 years after George Floyd pledges, Black women still denied top jobs at largest companies. This is why

In this file illustration photo taken on January 11, 2022 a person plays online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone. STEFANI REYNOLDS, AFP via Getty Images

Wordle 340 hints

Hint #1: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines this word as "to supply supporting evidence or testimony" or "to give personal assurance."

Hint #2: Some synonyms of today's word include: affirm, confirm, corroborate, verify.

Hint #3: The first letter of this word is not a common one.

Wordle 340 answer

If you've made it this far, then you're likely still not sure of today's Wordle answer. Never fear because we're going to give you the answer now – and put you out of your misery.

The answer for Wordle 340 is VOUCH.

More on Wordle

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wordle 340: Struggling with Wednesday's puzzle? Here are hints to help you guess the answer.