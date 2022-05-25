‘No Way To Prevent This’: The Onion homepage reflects all recent stories on mass shootings

As the country and media networks react to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 21 people – including 19 children – were killed on Tuesday , the satirical news site The Onion has taken a chilling approach.

Typically after a mass shooting occurs in the U.S., the site and social media users will share their infamous headline, "‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens."

On Wednesday, The Onion's homepage was filled with the headline on multiple different stories, each referring to a mass shooting that happened in recent years, including the Uvalde shooting, the El Paso, Texas, Walmart shooting in 2019 and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, Florida , in 2018. In total, there are 21 satirical stories with the same headline on their homepage.

Further down the page, The Onion also has satirical stories referring to the National Rifle Association and gun control in the U.S., which several people, such as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., have referenced in response to the shooting.

In addition to their website, The Onion also posted a Twitter thread of all the times they used the headline referring to a mass shooting, which began in 2014.

Twitter users shared the headline on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some users saying the headline will be reused constantly.

Former managing editor of the site Marnie Shure told Vice in 2017 the headline "really holds up" whenever mass shootings happen.

"We wrote it for one particular attack, and subsequently it has run for many others with just the date changed. By re-running the same commentary it strengthens the original commentary tenfold each time," Shure said.

