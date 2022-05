MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...

