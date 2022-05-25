'Just shocked': Clayton business owner can't believe school shooting happened in city he knows well

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at around 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning in north St. Louis. The shooting happened at Page and Vandeventer. Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg. She is in stable condition.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KMOV) - Perez Reed, a suspected serial killer from St. Louis, has been charged after a Kansas City man’s body was found inside his own closet in November of 2021. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 26-year-old Perez D. Reed has been charged with first-degree...
A 58-year-old Eureka man was arrested in Arnold after he allegedly was found driving a pickup that had been reported stolen. Investigators also allegedly found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the pickup, Arnold Police reported. On May 1, officers saw a Ford F-250 partially blocking the road at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old charged in connection with a fatal accident that left five members of a family dead is now facing murder charges, according to juvenile authorities. The teen, who is not being named because he has not yet been certified as an adult, is now facing...
A well-known school bus driver who worked in the Fox C-6 School District died after a car struck him earlier this week. A fleet of buses formed a procession on Friday to remember 72-year-old Dennis Abelin.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman with dementia who left her home Saturday has been found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Armania Valmond went in an unknown direction on foot. She left from the 6700 block of Colony Acres Drive in Affton around 4:30 p.m. Late...
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Words can make a difference in a person’s attitude. St. Louis artist Cbabi Bayoc wants his latest work to inspire people who see it. “If anything, I just hope people see hope,” he said. People will at least be able to see...
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of two gold and diamond rings from an apartment at Cedarhurst of Arnold, a senior living facility at 2069 Missouri State Road. Together, the rings were valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. An 80-year-old Arnold woman reported the theft at about 2:10 p.m. May...
