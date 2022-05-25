ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Just shocked': Clayton business owner can't believe school shooting happened in city he knows well

myleaderpaper.com

Arnold Police arrest Eureka found driving pickup that had been reported stolen

A 58-year-old Eureka man was arrested in Arnold after he allegedly was found driving a pickup that had been reported stolen. Investigators also allegedly found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the pickup, Arnold Police reported. On May 1, officers saw a Ford F-250 partially blocking the road at...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
WIFR

Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
KMOV

Woman with dementia missing out of Affton found safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman with dementia who left her home Saturday has been found safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 71-year-old Armania Valmond went in an unknown direction on foot. She left from the 6700 block of Colony Acres Drive in Affton around 4:30 p.m. Late...
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman’s diamond rings stolen at senior living community

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of two gold and diamond rings from an apartment at Cedarhurst of Arnold, a senior living facility at 2069 Missouri State Road. Together, the rings were valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. An 80-year-old Arnold woman reported the theft at about 2:10 p.m. May...
ARNOLD, MO

