This week on The Docket, we hear from a witness to a deadly drive-by shooting in Palm Beach County after the suspect is arrested following an intense police pursuit. Also, a 2010 rape case is solved after DNA matches a Florida man. An elderly woman shoots an intruder dead. And Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd once again does not disappoint.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO