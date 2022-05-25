Pet Of The Week: The 2 Cutest Kittens from OCAS
Check out this week’s pet of the week or should we say pets of the week! Meet the two cutest kittens from the Ohio County Animal Shelter.
These two currently don’t have names, the shelter leaving the honor up to the adoptees.
If you would like to adopt you can call Ohio County Animal Shelter at (304) 547-1013.
