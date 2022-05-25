ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Greene County Schools announce Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023

By Raeanne Dixon
neusenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County School System announced that Allie Gray...

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

LCPS testing guru Corey honored as best in region

Brian Corey, director of testing and accountability for Lenoir County Public Schools, is winner of the 2022 Clyde Davis RAC 5 Testing Coordinator of the Year Award, an honor bestowed by his peers across a 19-county region in southeastern North Carolina. The award – named for Clyde Davis, a former...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County line dancers win gold at Neuse River Senior Games

Lenoir County Line Dancers have won Gold at the Neuse River Senior Games six out of the last seven years. While most of the events were in-person, the line dancers submitted a video for their “Bootin Scootin Boogie” dance. They won Best in Show, which means they will compete in the State Games.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
Greene County, NC
Government
Greene County, NC
Education
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Fair Jeep Affair donates to VFW and GI Joes of Kinston

Lenoir County Fairgrounds Jeep Affair posted the following on their Facebook Page:. We are proud to announce the Lenoir County Fair Jeep Affair donated $1,000 to VFW of Kinston, NC and $1,000 to GI Joes of Kinston, NC. We truly appreciate our local Veterans . We had around 300 Jeeps...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Maysville one of nineteen rural communities selected for Capacity Building Program

﻿Commerce Department to offer professional development, technical assistance, and implementation grants to rural governments and their staff. ﻿Raleigh, N.C. - Nineteen rural communities from across the state have been selected to participate in a unique new program to increase their capacity to plan, implement, and manage economic development programs and opportunities. The Rural Community Capacity (RC2) program, a pilot initiative from the Commerce Department involving Appalachian State University's Walker College of Business, will welcome its first cohort of participants in Boone today (Tuesday, May 24).
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Local law enforcement beefs up security at county schools

GOLDSBORO - In light of this week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement agencies across North Carolina and the nation are increasing patrols on and around school campuses. In addition to local efforts by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Goldsboro Police Department, Wayne County Public Schools are...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
ednc.org

Rocky Mount is on the verge of a school district demerger. What does that mean?

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners is meeting with the Edgecombe County Board of Education to discuss a potential county-line demerger of the County school system. If approved, the demerger would send approximately 1,600 to 1,700 students living on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount from Nash County Public Schools to Edgecombe County Public Schools.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Pride Festival part of ‘One Community’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ community center planning committee has put together a Pride event that the entire community can come and enjoy for free. The “ONE COMMUNITY” Pride Festival will be held on June 4 at the Jacksonville Commons Recreational Park, located at 100 Recreation Lane in Jacksonville. It will be […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Kinston Post 43 trips up Wayne County

KINSTON - Four Kinston Post 43 hurlers limited Wayne County Post 11 to two hits during a 3-2, non-division victory at Viking Field on Thursday evening. Austin Hardy yielded an unearned run on one hit and retired five Post 11 batters on strikeouts. Bullpen mates Leland Barrow, Justin Strickland and Jon Howard combined for three innings of one-hit, three-strikeout relief.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Nash County set for economic expansion as Raleigh-based SinnovaTek buys, builds facility – with others on the way

MIDDLESEX – SinnovaTek, the Raleigh-based food-processing company who provides entrepreneurs and established companies access to a manufacturing line using technology licensed through North Carolina State University, is in the process of constructing an 100,000 square-foot facility in Middlesex. The company is just one of the firms that Nash County...
NASH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
youthtoday.org

New, multimillion-dollar jail is no panacea for juvenile offenders

In a letter to the Durham County Commission in North Carolina, prison journalist Lyle C. May, who is incarcerated in Raleigh, N.C., opposed its unanimous vote to spend $30 million on a new juvenile jail. Its 10 signers, including May, were under 18 years old when they went into the juvenile justice system.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy