Winona County, MN

Coronavirus: Local update

winonapost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinona County COVID infections continued to gradually increase this week, while the rate of new cases in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties was stable to declining. There were 158 new infections in Winona County this week, up...

www.winonapost.com

Comments / 0

boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
winonaradio.com

MnDOT Adjusting After Lengthy Traffic Backup in Winona Construction Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-MnDOT is making some adjustments to the Mankato Ave. Reconstruction area after lengthy traffic delays Wednesday. “I apologize to folks. We don’t find it acceptable,” MnDOT District 6 Spokesman Mike Dougherty told KWNO. “We did know that there would be backups but it did disrupt people’s lives.”
WINONA, MN
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
winonaradio.com

Crash at 61/90 Split Injures Winona Woman

DAKOTA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Winona woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly sideswiped by two semi-trucks and trailers in Winona County. The state patrol says the sideswipes happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/Hwy. 61 split Wednesday morning. The state’s crash report indicates both semis continued east after swiping 59-year-old Lori A. Utecht’s vehicle on both sides.
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pcr#Covid Community Level
wiproud.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
winonaradio.com

First Responders Locate Overdue Hunter in Winona County

(KWNO)-Winona County first responders located a Missouri man who was overdue for a rendezvous with his turkey hunting party. Officials responded to public land between Altura and Elba Tuesday evening. A member of the hunting party reported they could not locate their 78-year-old counterpart after several hours of searching. Winona...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Bizarre’: Southern Minnesota Ghost Town Still Attracting Summer Visitors

Originally published May 25 FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. — All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite. A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents. Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager. “It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

Hudson Physicians breaks ground in New Richmond

If the weather was any indication, the new $10 million, 20,000 sq. ft. medical facility to be operated by Hudson Physicians on New Richmond's northside is off to a promising start. Teams of doctors, contractors and city officials took turns rotating in and out of photos holding symbolic gold shovels...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
winonapost.com

Fastenal buys Badger factory

The Badger Manufacturing building is going to be shutting down operations in the near future after the building was sold to Fastenal earlier this year, according to officials from Badger’s parent company, Manitex. According to Manitex officials, approximately 15 Badger employees will be laid off in the upcoming months,...
WINONA, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller calls on MnDOT to find solutions for severe traffic problems caused by roundabout construction

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona:. “I’m hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding...
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN

