Coronavirus: Local update

Originally published May 25
FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state.
Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain.
In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border.
—
All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite.
A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents.
Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager.
“It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
Comments / 0