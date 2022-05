A Southern Tier shopping center was put into lock down Saturday evening for the report of an active shooter. State Police say they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads around 4:15p but determined there were no shots fired or any victims. The mall remained under lock down while State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, and the Horseheads Police Department cleared the mall.

HORSEHEADS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO