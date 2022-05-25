Miss school due to COVID? Virginia is offering you food stamps
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parents with children who missed school due to COVID-19 could be eligible for federal benefits in the Commonwealth.
Under the P-EBT program, parents of children who missed at least one day of school because of a "documented COVID-19-related issue" could receive between $21 and $127.
Students have to meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify, as do their schools. Students must:
- Attend an eligible school
- Qualify for free or reduced lunches
- And have been absent from school at least once due to COVID-19
Eligible schools must:
- Have been closed or had reduced hours for 5 consecutive days due to COVID-19
- And participate in the national school lunch or breakfast program
You can check your schools eligibility on the Virginia Department of Social Services website .
Only students attending physical classes are eligible for the benefits, so those enrolled in remote schools like Virtual Virginia don't qualify.
