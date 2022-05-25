ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Miss school due to COVID? Virginia is offering you food stamps

By Jakob Cordes
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parents with children who missed school due to COVID-19 could be eligible for federal benefits in the Commonwealth.

Under the P-EBT program, parents of children who missed at least one day of school because of a “documented COVID-19-related issue” could receive between $21 and $127.

Students have to meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify, as do their schools. Students must:

  • Attend an eligible school
  • Qualify for free or reduced lunches
  • And have been absent from school at least once due to COVID-19

Eligible schools must:

  • Have been closed or had reduced hours for 5 consecutive days due to COVID-19
  • And participate in the national school lunch or breakfast program
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through May

You can check your schools eligibility on the Virginia Department of Social Services website .

Benefit amounts by number of days absent. (Chart courtesy of VDSS)

Only students attending physical classes are eligible for the benefits, so those enrolled in remote schools like Virtual Virginia don’t qualify.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

theroanokestar.com

As Summer Approaches, Virginians Still Await Gas Tax Relief

As reported in The Roanoke Star, Virginia remains tied at all-time record high gas prices. When the article was posted on May 24, the average price for a gallon of gas in Roanoke was $4.35/gallon, up 12 cents from the previous week. As a reference, the price was $3.87 last month but only $2.88 last year.
ROANOKE, VA
