CORDOVA, Ala. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate in Walker County on Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 when the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power. The pilot managed to safely land the plane on I-22 near mile marker 72 in Cordova shortly after 5 p.m after taking off from Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO