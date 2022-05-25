ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Location of Bagels And Company Is In The Cards For Fishtown

By Dolores Quintana
 4 days ago

Glu Hospitality intends to open a new location of Bagels & Co. in the near future in Fishtown . They already have the storefront at 1317 Frankford Ave. but as of January, they were still in the middle of the permitting process. The original estimate was that this new restaurant would be open in May, but that seems unlikely at this time.

Bagels & Co. established its first restaurant in the Northern Liberties area in June of 2021, so it’s been in business for almost a year. Bagels & Co. serves a menu of bagels, sandwiches for breakfast and lunch, oatmeal and yogurt, and coffee, both hot and cold. Recently they have added hashbrowns and matcha coffee beverages to the menu.

The bagels range from such familiar flavors as everything, sesame, garlic, and egg to more adventurous flavors like french toast, rainbow, and cheddar habanero. On the menu, there are also specialty cream cheese flavors like sundried tomato tofu, veggie tofu, pumpkin, zaatar, and black truffle.

Per The Philadelphia Business Journal , the Fishtown location will be very similar to the Northern Liberties location in decor, menu, and design. The Business Journal quotes Glu Hospitality co-owner Derek Gibbons about their company’s plans for additional locations and he said that Glu plans to “keep buildout costs for each location, including the Fishtown outpost, to about $150,000.”

