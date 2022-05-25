ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Guide to Patriotic Festival 2022: Everything you need to know

By Denise M. Watson, The Virginian-Pilot
The Patriotic Festival moves to Norfolk this year, and for visitors this Memorial Day weekend, that means a three-block-long outdoor concert venue downtown, a new area to explore — and a new tradition.

Here’s information about street closings, parking, who’s playing and tickets.

Music venues

Venues are at Scope and Town Point Park (the park is the festival’s “Military Zone”). Waterside Drive will be closed and set up with a stage and seating for Saturday and Sunday evening performances — the first concert of its kind for downtown. The stage and seating area will start at the intersection with St. Paul’s Boulevard and end at Martin’s Lane.

___

Street closures and parking

Downtown traffic will start getting gnarly on May 26.

On-street parking will be prohibited on Waterside Drive, Martin’s Lane, Atlantic Street and Commercial Place beginning at 4 p.m. May 26.

  • Waterside Drive between St. Paul’s Boulevard and West Main Street: Closes at 7 p.m. May 26; reopens by 2 p.m. May 30.
  • Commercial Place, Waterside Drive and East Main Street: Close at 7 p.m. May 26; reopen by 9 a.m. May 30.
  • Main Street between Atlantic and Granby streets: Closes at noon May 28; reopens by 2 a.m. May 30 (closures will be intermittent). No on-street parking on Main from 6 a.m. May 28 through 2 a.m. May 30.

Additional on-street parking restrictions will vary from May 26 through 29. “No Stopping/No Parking” signs apply to the entire block. Vehicles will be towed.

All downtown parking garages will be open except for the Waterside garage. Parking rates will fluctuate — $5 to $20 — depending on the day and the garage. MacArthur Center parking rates will not change.

___

Other transit

People should use The Tide, the city’s light rail. Buy tickets at the station platform. Day passes are $4.50; pay with cash or card.

Ride share drop-off and pickup sites, including Uber and Lyft, will be at MacArthur Station on Bank Street across from the MacArthur Memorial. View bus and other transit information at patrioticfestival.com .

___

Alerts and details

To get festival text alerts on street closures, parking, weather and emergencies, text PATRIOTIC to 888-777.

Get more details at sevenvenues.com/events/patriotic-festival .

___

Lineup and tickets

To buy tickets, visit sevenvenues.com .

May 27: Cultivated Mind and The Wailers

Cultivated Minds, canceled due to weather.

The Wailers, canceled due to weather.

The opening ceremony scheduled for Town Pointe Park has also been canceled. Tickets purchased for The Wailers will be honored at events at the 2023 Patriotic Festival, organizers said.

May 27 evening concert: Jon Pardi with Tracielynn & Nate Smith with DJ Ty Street

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Scope, 201 E. Brambleton Ave.

Tickets: Start at $55; a buy-one, get-one-free special is available.

___

May 28: Toad the Wet Sprocket with Anthony Rosano

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Military Zone (Town Point Park), 113 Waterside Drive

Tickets: Start at $50; a buy-one, get-one-free special is available.

May 28 evening concert: Kane Brown with special guest Raelynn and DJ Ty Street

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Waterside Drive (rain venue: Scope)

Tickets: Start at $65; a buy-one, get-one-free special is available.

___

May 29: Gin Blossoms with Tracielynn

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Military Zone (Town Point Park), 113 Waterside Drive

Tickets: Start at $50; a buy-one, get-one-free special is available.

May 29 evening concert: Morgan Wallen with Ernest with DJ Ty Street

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Waterside Drive (rain venue: Scope)

Tickets: Sold out

