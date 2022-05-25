Police investigate shots fired into child care center, church building in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon at Lake Ahoy Shoppes that damaged a child care center and church.

Gunfire broke windows at Small Voices’ Academy and Grace Worship Center on Airline Boulevard, according to police. The child care center and church are next to each other.

There were 10 children and four staff members in the back of the Small Voices’ building at the time of the gunfire, and the church was unoccupied, a police spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

There was an initial report of injuries at the scene, but police had not been able to locate anyone injured in the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

A person who would identify themselves only as a pastor at Grace Worship Center responded to a reporter’s inquiry through the church’s Facebook page to say that no one was hurt at either of the two sites.

“We know no information about the incident and why it occurred. No one was hurt in either buildings affected,” the person wrote. “But what we do know is that it is praying time for our nation!”

Investigators do not believe the child care center or church were the targets of the shooting. A police spokesperson said they do not have any information on who fired the shots but are searching for surveillance footage of the incident.

The spokesperson could not confirm whether this was a drive-by shooting.

Attempts to reach Small Voices were unsuccessful Wednesday morning.

