Money Matters: Scams targeting recent grads

LINCOLN, Neb. — As travelers hit the roads to mark the start of summer, Nebraska troopers will be working to keep the roads safe this weekend. In northeast Nebraska, troopers will be teaming up with local law enforcement to patrol several major highways. The efforts include operations in Norfolk, Columbus, South Sioux City, Schuyler, and other areas from May 27 through May 31.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO