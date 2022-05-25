Cards clinch WCC-W title

ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins. The ticket is worth $58,812. The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and...
A Minnesota state park recently made an exciting announcement about their growing bison herd. The herd lives at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, Minnesota and park officials are reporting a record number of bison calves that were born into the herd this spring. This bison herd is genetically rare so...
The state of Minnesota is full of all kinds of different restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these 3 are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story Source: Only In Your State...
After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
Downtown Northfield's Froggy Bottoms River Pub & Lily PADio will be closing for good on Sunday. The river pub announced the closure on social media earlier today. The reason behind the closure is one that many businesses are currently dealing with, a lack of employees. The post by Froggy bottoms...
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets. I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. The Wright County Swappers Meet...
The first lake sturgeon spawning event in over 100 years on the Red River Basin in Minnesota in May, 2022. Photo Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A major milestone on the long recovery journey for Minnesota's lake sturgeon has been recorded this month somewhere on the upper reaches of a Red River tributary.
KARLSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Karlstad, Minnesota. The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were injured in the shooting. A 41-year-old was shot in the chest while a 27-year-old was shot in the hand. The older man...
ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is attempting to make the great outdoors accessible to everyone by introducing all-terrain "track chairs" for use at state parks and trails. From noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, DNR and state parks officials will debut the...
Michael Alan Michur, Minneapolis: 1) misdemeanor motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration, fees and fines $185. Samantha Lee Bishop, Granite Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Mason Lee Bode, Heron Lake:...
RICHMOND -- A Richmond restaurant is opening next month under a new name, but to the same family. Dan Dols, and his son Derek, bought the former Jerry's Supper Club, which was previously owned by Dan's father. He says after seeing his father's restaurant sit empty, his son decided it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – May 24, 2022 – After nearly 11 years as anchor at WCCO, Jason DeRusha has announced his decision to leave the anchor desk and transition to a contributing role for station events and special projects. The decision comes as DeRusha looks to explore other opportunities that allow for a more regular schedule and time with family.
“In many ways, I have the job I dreamed of when I was a young kid watching the news every day from my family’s living room. I’ve met people and gone places I’d never imagined, thanks to WCCO-TV,” said DeRusha. “And still...
Minneapolis shoppers will have one less clothing store to purchase from as another popular fashion brand closes its doors for good. Ranjatm/Pixabay (Canva Pro license) Urban Outfitters just announced that it will be closing its store location at 3006 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to local reports, the store is set to close its doors for good at the end of the day on June 20, 2022.
Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A central Minnesota man faces 12 felony charges following an eight-hour standoff, during which police say he fired a gun through a wall into an area where investigators had been standing minutes before. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided an apartment Tuesday on suspicion that 37-year-old Shawn Jacobs was distributing meth and other controlled substances, plus unlawfully possessing firearms.
52 years later, Larry Berg got the welcome home he wanted. Berg, Vietnam veteran, spoke with 7th graders on May 20 at the Red Wing High School, telling them about his experiences during the war and recent Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. “It was great talking with the kids...
Richfield, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a tense situation at a Twin Cities high school Friday morning. The Richfield Police Dept. was contacted by the Richfield High School principal around 6:30 am “regarding a potential threat to the school.”. According to the department, the principal said staff...
