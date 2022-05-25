ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

Cards clinch WCC-W title

By annandaleadmin
annandaleadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annandale Cardinals won the 2022 Wright County West Conference Title. The Cardinals...

www.annandaleadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Watkins

ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins. The ticket is worth $58,812. The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and...
WATKINS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, MN
Wright County, MN
Sports
County
Wright County, MN
Annandale, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcc#Sports News#The Annandale Cardinals#The Annandale Advocate
valleynewslive.com

Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN

KARLSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Karlstad, Minnesota. The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were injured in the shooting. A 41-year-old was shot in the chest while a 27-year-old was shot in the hand. The older man...
KARLSTAD, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for May 16-22, 2022

Michael Alan Michur, Minneapolis: 1) misdemeanor motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration, fees and fines $185. Samantha Lee Bishop, Granite Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Mason Lee Bode, Heron Lake:...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Minnesota

Jason DeRusha Announces Transition To New Role At WCCO-TV

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – May 24, 2022 – After nearly 11 years as anchor at WCCO, Jason DeRusha has announced his decision to leave the anchor desk and transition to a contributing role for station events and special projects. The decision comes as DeRusha looks to explore other opportunities that allow for a more regular schedule and time with family. “In many ways, I have the job I dreamed of when I was a young kid watching the news every day from my family’s living room. I’ve met people and gone places I’d never imagined, thanks to WCCO-TV,” said DeRusha. “And still...
Kristen Walters

Popular Minneapolis clothing store closing in June

Minneapolis shoppers will have one less clothing store to purchase from as another popular fashion brand closes its doors for good. Ranjatm/Pixabay (Canva Pro license) Urban Outfitters just announced that it will be closing its store location at 3006 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to local reports, the store is set to close its doors for good at the end of the day on June 20, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man facing several charges following police standoff

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A central Minnesota man faces 12 felony charges following an eight-hour standoff, during which police say he fired a gun through a wall into an area where investigators had been standing minutes before. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided an apartment Tuesday on suspicion that 37-year-old Shawn Jacobs was distributing meth and other controlled substances, plus unlawfully possessing firearms.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Vietnam vet gets a warm welcome home

52 years later, Larry Berg got the welcome home he wanted. Berg, Vietnam veteran, spoke with 7th graders on May 20 at the Red Wing High School, telling them about his experiences during the war and recent Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. “It was great talking with the kids...
RED WING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy