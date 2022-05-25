ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RCPD investigate Wednesday morning stabbing, juvenile taken into custody

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police officers were called to 1909 N. Lacrosse Street Wednesday morning for a report of a male who had received multiple stab wounds. Officers located the man outside...

www.newscenter1.tv

newscenter1.tv

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested following altercation with picketers

UPDATE (5/27/22 @ 4:30 P.M.): Connie Uhre appears to have been booked into the Pennington County Jail for three counts of simple assault. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The ongoing conflict between the Grand Gateway Hotel and NDN Collective reignited Friday. A video of the incident appears to show the owner of the hotel spraying picketers with an unknown cleaning substance.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Tate Conroy. Numerous locations have been checked since she was reported missing. She was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of LeBlanc Drive wearing a black...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday Rapid City Police responded to a report of a stabbing. Just after 2 am officers were called to the Common Cents on North LaCrosse where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Witnesses told police he was stabbed somewhere between the 1600...
RAPID CITY, SD
TheDailyBeast

Racist Hotel Owner Assaulted Demonstrators With Cleaning Spray, Cops Say

A South Dakota hotel owner was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of assault after allegedly spraying Native American protesters outside with cleaning solution, police said. Grand Gateway Hotel proprietor Connie Uhre, 75, has been under fire since March, when she said she would be banning Native Americans from the property following a homicide on the premises. The outraged bar staff quit over the ugly verbal attack, and there have been regular demonstrations out front ever since. In video from Friday’s incident, Uhre can be seen exiting her vehicle and attacking at least three people with a can of Pledge. One was sprayed directly in the face, the Rapid City Journal reported.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police say 75-year-old Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel has been arrested. Police say she was arrested for three counts of simple assault after spraying a chemical cleaner on peaceful protesters outside the hotel Friday afternoon. Those protests have been going on for several weeks now. Police say the protests have remained peaceful until Friday because of Uhre’s actions.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man facing life-threatening injuries after stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning. Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department says authorities were called to the 1900 block of N. Lacrosse Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a man with multiple stab wounds.
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department releases crime statistics

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department recently conducted a statistical analysis of crime rates over the last three years and released the results on Friday. The study found that violent crimes including aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault which peaked in 2021, are on the decline.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man facing multiple charges after crash on highway

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a crash near Rapid City. South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 44 Tuesday afternoon. An SUV tried passing a tractor pulling a sprayer when it hit the back of the sprayer. Both...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man who died in crash near Edgemont identified

EDGEMONT, S.D. (KELO) — The man who died in a 3 pickup crash that happened on May 22 near Edgemont has been identified. Robert Stevens, a 57-year-old man from Edgemont, was the only person who died in the crash. The crash happened on Highway 18. The Highway Patrol says...
EDGEMONT, SD
wnax.com

Names Released in Fall River County Fatal Crash

An Edgemont, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2011 Toyota Tundra was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. The Toyota was rear-ended by an eastbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. The collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup and tipped over.
EDGEMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced to life; repairing grain bins; early voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Farmer rushed to save his neighbor as Boxelder Creek flooded 50 years ago

The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The 50th commemoration of the 1972 Black Hills Flood is June 9. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, and it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived. Each week between now and June 9, SDPB is sharing stories from those survivors, in their own words.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Temporary road closures on N. Lacrosse St. set for June 1-3

The reason for the closure is due to crews completing work on the girders of the new structure and installing false decking over the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90. Interstate 90 traffic will be detoured onto Exit 59 ramps, and immediately back onto the interstate. Detours and signage...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

McIntyre Dist 33 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my name’s Janette McIntyre, and I’m a mother of three, grandmother of eight, born and raised here in Rapid City, South Dakota. Attended all the schools here. Jefferson, Central, and South Middle School, as well as School of Mines. Started my career with Northwestern Bell Telephone and did that through high school and college, and then moved away to Alaska for five years and back to California for 15. And then in the nineties, we came back to South Dakota, where we decided it was a better place to raise our kids.
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

