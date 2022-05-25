Columbus Public Health to distribute COVID-19 home tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Public Health will distribute free COVID-19 home tests Thursday.

The kits will be available at the Columbus Public Health front loop at 240 Parsons Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants are limited to two tests per person and eight tests per vehicle.

“COVID-19 has not gone away. Cases have been increasing over the last few weeks, and we must use every tool we have before we gather for summer holidays and activities,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts in a release. “In addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, testing before you gather with others in a group adds another layer that protects you, vulnerable family and friends, and children too young to get vaccinated.”

Other free COVID-19 test providers can be viewed here .

