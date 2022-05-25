ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward lawmaker Anika Omphroy running for Congress

By Anthony Man, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

State Rep. Anika Omphroy, a Central Broward Democrat, is running for Congress.

Omphroy announced her intentions via a banner on her campaign website: “Anika Omphroy Congress.”

She hasn’t issued a formal announcement, but rumors about her plans have been circulating for weeks.

Omphroy, 43, is in her second term in the state House of Representatives. She lives in Lauderdale Lakes, which presumably would have her challenging U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick , who won a January special election in the Broward-Palm Beach County 20th District.

Also running in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary is former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness , who lost a special primary election last year to Cherfilus-McCormick by five votes.

Omphroy’s website doesn’t say what congressional seat she’s seeking, but people in political circles have been talking for weeks about a challenge to Cherfilus-McCormick.

The state Division of Elections and Federal Election Commission websites didn’t show anything indicating her congressional candidacy as of midday Wednesday, but filings aren’t yet required.

Her website lists four attributes: Experienced. Proven. Fearless. Democrat.

“The future of our nation depends on leaders in our communities to have unwavering courage, to be the voice of the voiceless and to stand valiantly in the face of difficulty,” she explains on her website.

Omphroy’s first election to the state House of Representatives in 2018 was highly unusual. The incumbent, then-state Rep. Barrington Russell, failed to file his paperwork by the deadline, and Omphroy was elected without opposition.

She had never held public office before, though she had run and lost a primary for the post in 2016.

In 2020, she faced a Democratic primary challenge from Jasmen Rogers, a progressive grassroots activist.

Omphroy won the Democratic primary, receiving 50.9% of the vote to 49.1% for Rogers.

Democrats in Tallahassee have viewed Omphroy warily, after she started building a record that included voting with Republicans on controversial measures, such as a 2020 bill to require parental consent for minors to have abortions.

Omphroy said in a 2021 interview she was representing the views of her district, which is conservative, and she described as having “tons of churches.”

“What is wrong with working across the aisle about issues you really believe in?” she asked. “President Biden talks about it all the time. We have to work across the aisle. We have to talk to people across the aisle. You want me to just go in there and be a puppet of somebody else? I got elected to office to represent my district, not to be a mimic of every other Democrat or every other Republican.”

Anthony Man can be reached at aman@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ browardpolitics

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

