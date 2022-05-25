ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceremony marks opening of new bridge

By Fontaine Glenn
 4 days ago

A new bridge is open for the public, connecting several areas near the Soldiers` and Sailors` Home.

The bridge will connect the Soldiers` and Sailors` Home to a nearby cemetery and the Major General Anthony Wayne Blockhouse.

During the ceremony, flags were presented by the VFW Post #470.

Concerns raised over no crossing guard at busy Erie intersection

PennDOT officials say the bridge will provide safe transportation for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the railroad tracks.

“We like to tell people we’re not just highways, we believe in multimodal transportation. This bridge provides that. It provides people a safe way to cross the tracks by walking or cycling or driving their car. It’s a more reliable connection for the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home as they have events,” said Jennie Louwerse, PennDOT Deputy Secretary.

Louwerse says the bridge completion is a key part to the development of PennDOT’s Bayfront Parkway pedestrian vehicular improvements.

