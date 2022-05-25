ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
Yulissa Vigil

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a release from police, Yulissa Vigil, also known as Julissa, was last seen on Saturday, May 21.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, red t-shirt, black shorts and black Puma sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at (412)473-1251.

How to talk to your children in the wake of another school shooting

Comments / 5

Chris
4d ago

I really hope she is found. I would lose my mind if that was my daughter. But they need to make a report of her and her location. And the picture wasn't great

Reply
5
Brian Shaffer
4d ago

help us out here. why even do a report when you're going to do such a lousy job of it. this is serious business here. you want to find this child quickly. are you people couldn't even be bothered to give an idea of where she's missing from. it's almost as if you made the article just to instill fear on people but you don't really care about finding the kid. I'm thoroughly outraged.

Reply
4
Empathic1
4d ago

WHY is it not reported where she was last seen or where she lives?!?!?

Reply
7
