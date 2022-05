With Memorial Day weekend upon us, it's time that we pause and remember all of those who have fallen in battle while serving our country. With that being said, it's comforting to know that there are people and organizations dedicated to preserving the well-being of those service members that did make it back home to fight another day. So many issues plague the veterans of this country after returning from battle. Many even have a difficult time getting their basic needs met after completing their service.

20 HOURS AGO