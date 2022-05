Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO