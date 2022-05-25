ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Coffee With A Cop In Rancho Mirage May 25th 2022

theeagle1069.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., join local law enforcement officers from...

www.theeagle1069.com

Comments / 1

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Authorities Ramp Up Security At Desert Schools

“Why are we in such pain? Why are we so violent? Why? Why? Why?”. Wendy Roberts, a local parent, is asking simple questions with no simple answers in the wake of the tragedy in Texas. Here in the Coachella Valley, law enforcement is ramping up school patrols. “During the daytime...
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Suspects Arrested For Starting The Elk Fire

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 12:55 p.m. deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a fire near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed a Toyota Prius driving away from the scene, and conducted a traffic stop.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized after man opens fire in Culver City bar

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a man opened fire inside a Culver City bar Saturday evening. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s walked into a bar on the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:50 p.m. and began shooting at the bar’s security guards. The security […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

1 killed in 210 Freeway crash near Arcadia

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Mirage, CA
Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman robbed outside Redlands Target

A woman was robbed outside a Redlands Target in Citrus Plaza after two young men, who asked if she wanted to buy candy, snatched her wallet and ran, getting away with hundreds of dollars. It's a common sight, kids outside stores who are selling candy for fundraisers. "They'll usually say something to the effect of, 'Oh, if I sell so much I get to go to Universal or Knott's Berry Farm,' or whatever the case," said shopper Maryann Schmidt. "I've heard that quite a few times." Very often, the legitimate fundraisers work to get kids off the street and into sports or other...
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Felon is arrested after road rage incident is reported in Rialto

A felon was arrested after a road rage incident was reported in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Two officers were patrolling near Henry Elementary School when they observed a vehicle that was being driven erratically, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 27. After performing a...
RIALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mirage#Rancho#Cup Of Coffee
mynewsla.com

CHP Starts Holiday Weekend Anti-DUI and Speed Crackdown Friday

California Highway Patrol officers will initiate concentrated operations on highways, freeways and roads throughout Riverside County Friday and continue through the entire Memorial Day weekend to snare drunken and other unsafe drivers as part of a statewide campaign. Beginning at 6 p.m., the CHP will start its holiday weekend “maximum...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Update On Yucca Valley Elk Fire

Update: 2:41 p.m. The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s official Twitter page reports that the fire has spread to 431 acres and is still 30% contained. All evacuations have been lifted and there is currently no structure loss or damage. Update: At about 8:45 a.m. on May 27...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man found shot dead in his Palmdale home

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night. Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area. At 11:48 p.m., […]
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta

On Saturday at 3:54 PM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the 79700 block of State Highway 111, La Quinta for a robbery. Two men were reported to have robbed an employee at the location at gunpoint. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies are currently The post Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
myrcns.com

Victim, 63, ID’d after fatal offroad vehicle crash in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Calif., — Authorities say a man was killed in a solo-vehicle crash involving an offroad vehicle in the unincorporated community of Lakeview, between the cities of Perris and San Jacinto, Friday evening, May 28. The fatal accident occurred in the area of 5th Street and Yucca Avenue, according...
LAKEVIEW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Groundbreaking Ceremony in the City of Indio for the new Public Safety Campus

Today community leaders say it was a momentous day for the city of Indio. The groundbreaking ceremony of phase one of the Public Safety Complex happened at 8 am this morning.Public officials from a variety of public safety departments and community members in the Coachella Valley and Riverside county were supporting the city of Indio The post Groundbreaking Ceremony in the City of Indio for the new Public Safety Campus appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Inmate dies at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio died Thursday morning. The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 7:43 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The department reports that custody staff and jail medical staff immediately responded and began to administer life-saving measures. The post Inmate dies at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy