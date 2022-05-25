ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Commissioners To Vote On New HR Policies At Public Meeting Thursday

beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) At the commissioners’ work session on Wednesday, the board was notified of several resolutions to be voted on at the May 26 public meeting. Of the 29 total resolutions to be voted on,...

beavercountyradio.com

beavercountyradio.com

Route 68 Drilling Next Week in Beaver County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 68 (Adams Street/Virginia Avenue) in Rochester Borough and Rochester Township, Beaver County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, May 31-June 3 weather permitting. Lane restrictions with flagging operations will occur on Route 68 between the roundabout and Virginia...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

CDC Elevates Butler Co. Into “High” COVID Transmission Category

There’s been a steady rise in COVID cases over the past couple of weeks in Butler County. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is elevating Butler into the “high” category for community transmission. The designations are determined based on hospitalizations and new case counts. Whenever...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court rules against Pittsburgh gun regulations

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Friday reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling in striking down Pittsburgh gun regulations. The ruling applies to three separate gun cases that were on appeal with the Commonwealth Court, including two that were filed in response to the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill that killed 11 congregants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Beaver County, PA
cranberryeagle.com

790-unit development considered in Cranberry

CRANBERRY TWP — Supervisors next week will consider a large residential development after hearing testimony from two residents during a Thursday public hearing. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving land development, subdivision and conditional use applications with respect to the Crescent development, a proposed residential and commercial complex near the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex with 790 residential units and 9,300 square feet of “non-residential uses.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks...
Government Technology

U.S. Army Artificial Intelligence Unit Relocates in Pittsburgh

(TNS) — The U.S. Army is joining the ranks of Bakery Square. An Army artificial intelligence unit is moving into about 13,000 square feet of space leased by Carnegie Mellon University at Bakery Office Two, according to real estate sources. The move represents an expansion for the unit, believed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Formerly endangered falcons calling Tarentum Bridge, U.S. Steel Clairton Works home

Youngsters of the formerly endangered peregrine falcon are popping up at usual places like the Tarentum Bridge and an unexpected location — the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. The peregrine falcon was removed from Pennsylvania’s endangered and threatened species list last year. In the 1970s, exposure to pesticides, especially...
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: May 27-29

Greensburg Community Days continues today and Saturday at Lynch Field with live music, vendors, food, carnival games, rides, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department demonstrations, a car cruise and more fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. today, with special features including the E.C. Cruisers Car Club car cruise at 6 p.m....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

