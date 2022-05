BATON ROUGE - A Napoleonville man was arrested by deputies Thursday for an outstanding warrant after a woman told police he broke into her house and stole her dog. According to an arrest warrant, 24-year-old Jacob Daigle broke into a woman's Baton Rouge home May 6. The woman told officers he came in through an unlocked window, snatched her dog and broke some small things before taking off.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO