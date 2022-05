SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On May 24, South Orange Village announced the retirement of long-time health officer John M. Festa, effective June 3. “Congratulations to health officer John Festa on his retirement,” village President Sheena Collum said. “John has served our community as an exemplary public servant and led us through some of the most challenging times imaginable with professionalism, compassion and tireless dedication. For the last two and a half years John has worked seven days a week coordinating our pandemic response. On behalf of myself and my colleagues on the Board of Trustees, I offer our sincere thanks and admiration for all that he has done for South Orange during this public health crisis and his over 32 years of service to our community.”

2 DAYS AGO