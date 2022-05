The Miami Heat were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after losing Game 7, but fans think they were robbed on this call in particular. The Miami Heat scratched and clawed their way from a 3-2 Eastern Conference Finals deficit against the Boston Celtics to force Game 7. One more win, and they would face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Sadly for Miami, their season ended on Sunday night, as they fell 100-96 to the Celtics.

