RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (WXIX) - A 19-year-old driver was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Ripley County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Wheeles says that Landon Turner was driving a 2016 Dodge Truck north on Michigan Road near County Road 525 north around 1 a.m. when he went off the east side of the road before hitting a guardrail and then an embankment.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO