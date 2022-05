A Statement from the Syracuse City School District released the afternoon of May 24th. This morning at Edward Smith School a gun was recovered from the possession of 13 year-old, 8th grade student. The weapon was found after a parent alerted the school sentry to the possibility that the student was in possession of it. As the student in question arrived at school they were searched and the weapon was discovered. The student has been charged by the Syracuse Police Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, Criminal possession of a Weapon on school grounds, Criminal Possession of a firearm.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO