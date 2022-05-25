ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 detained after reported weapon sighting at German school

 3 days ago

Police deployed in force and three youths were detained Wednesday after an employee at a school in Germany reported having seen a youth carrying a firearm in a basement room of the building.

Officers were sent to the Ernst Barlach School in the western town of Dinslaken after receiving a call about the claimed sighting at 1:40 p.m. According to the caller, the youth fled when he saw the school employee.

Officers sealed off the school and prevented anyone else entering. Several hours later, some 900 students and teachers were led out of the building.

Investigators who searched the site found no weapon by late evening, despite multiple reports of a firearm, police said in a statement.

They said three male youths were detained during the operation, one of whom was released at the site. Police didn't specify what they were suspected of and said the investigation continued.

