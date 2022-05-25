ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Springtime at Orley’s of Klamath Falls Stoves n Spas! BBQs, Spas & Supplies, Chimney Cleaning and More!

basinlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Fall! Everything is on sale on in-stock Wood, Gas and Pellet Stoves to keep you warm this winter at Orley’s of Klamath Falls Stoves n Spas!. We’re also offering Essential Workers a 5% savings on anything IN STOCK in the store. That’s healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement personnel....

www.basinlife.com

roguevalleymagazine.com

Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!

If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Several rescue crews work to rescue injured hiker on Rogue River Trial

Lower Rogue River, Ore. — Rescue crews from several different agencies worked to find and rescue an injured hiker on the Rogue River Trail Friday night. At approximately 9 pm on May 27, Josephine County 911 received a report of an injured hiker several miles down the Rogue River Trail, beyond Whisky Creek Cabin. Operating off limited information, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, AMR-Josephine County and Grants Pass Fire Rescue mobilized toward the remote location.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week Ready for Adoption is named “Pup”, from the Klamath Animal Shelter

This week’s pet is a dog named ” Pup “. Pup is a 1 year old female Border Collie x Labrador mix, she is yellow and white and weighs about 45 pounds. The person that brought Pup’s inherited her when her owner passed away. They said she is house trained, has been around children as young as 5 years old that visited the home, she lived with 3 other dogs, but has never been around cats.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Authorities respond to fully-involved mobile home fire

Grants Pass, Ore. — At approximately 11:12 pm on Friday night, crews from Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue were alerted to an unknown type of fire that was being seen and reported from multiple locations, including Interstate-5, near North Valley High School and Manzanita Rest Area.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Lifestyle
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KTVL

Ask10: What is replacing the HomeTown Buffet in south Medford?

Medford, OR — News10 viewer Preston M. wrote in saying, “As we all know, the HomeTown Buffet restaurant next to the Southgate Fred Meyer closed. The building was torn down and now there is construction taking place where the HomeTown Buffet restaurant used to be. What is being built there? And when will it open?”
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What happened to the Sizzler in Medford?

Medford, OR — News 10 viewer G. Guches wrote in asking , "What happened to the Sizzler on Biddle road in Medford? It looks like they put in a pizza parlor in the Sizzler restaurant." Unfortunately, Sizzler was one of the many businesses who suffered during the COVID-19 shutdowns....
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

173rd FW to conduct Memorial Day flyovers in Oregon

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

KLAMATH COUNTY FAIR ~ FROM THERE TO HERE; 100 YEARS IN THE MAKING￼

That phrase says it all. Every year many Klamath Basin residents come together to share in a time honored tradition of showcasing their talents in many areas. From over 1500 categories of entry opportunities, the Klamath County Fair is a place to show off your creative talents. The Fair is also a place to reconnect with family and friends and to enjoy entertainment such as headliner concerts, free music entertainment on the KLAD stage, 4-H and FFA animal exhibits and competitions and, the Demolition Derby to be held on Saturday afternoon.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE FIVE SOUTH OF ASHLAND

Drivers on the Interstate 5 corridor between Ashland and the California border should expect delays due to construction on the Siskiyou Summit during the Memorial Day weekend. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said while ODOT will pull most statewide lane restrictions over the holiday, the single lane of traffic in each direction on the freeway south of Ashland will continue. Leaming said that full depth reconstruction of the southbound slow lane continues into next month. Drivers should give themselves more time and extra following distance for safety.
actionnewsnow.com

Man last known to be camping near Mt. Shasta located

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. FRIDAY 10:35 A.M. UPDATE - Deputies said they located a man who was reported missing near Mt. Shasta. Deputies said Paul Anderson was found in the area of Happy Camp in Siskiyou County on Friday. Deputies said he is safe.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT AND SCOTTSBURG LIKELY

Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect delays heading north on U.S.101 through Reedsport on Monday. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport to Winchester Bay during peak Memorial Day traffic hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Latham said that is when many holiday travelers are heading home.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
basinlife.com

Henley Student Honored for Suicide Prevention Work

A Henley High School sophomore has been honored at the state level as an Oregon Sources of Strength Showcase Peer Leader for his suicide awareness and prevention video, “We Have Purpose.”. Kai Crume was among 10 high school and college students honored today (May 26) in the virtual 2022...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Bank robbery suspect gives up and turns self in after chase

UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officials have arrested Donald Lawrence Denney Jr., a Grants Pass bank robbery suspect. JCSO has told us that the suspect was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in Gold Hill after he called in just minutes earlier from the Dardanelles Store in Gold Hill to turn himself in. According to police, Denney Jr. told them he had been hiding for a few hours and fell asleep.
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Police Chase ends in Suicide

On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 4:25 pm, a Klamath Falls Police Officer stopped a. motor vehicle, operated by Garrett Turnham, age 35, in the parking lot of Dickey’s Mini Store in. Klamath Falls, Oregon. During the traffic stop, the Klamath Falls Police Officer was informed Mr. Turnham...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS SATURDAY NIGHT

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Saturday through 1:00 a.m. Sunday for parts of Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southwest to west winds of twenty-five to thirty miles per hour are expected with gusts up to forty-five miles per hour.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Oregon man ejected from vehicle in Palermo crash, dies at scene

PALERMO, Calif. - A man died in a late-night crash in Palermo on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Klamath Falls, Oregon, was driving a Lexus east of Palermo Road, east of Wyman Avenue. The CHP said the man made an unsafe turn just...
PALERMO, CA
KDRV

JMET raids illegal marijuana grow site on Pickett Creek Road

Two men were arrested and approximately 4,300 marijuana plants were destroyed, along with approximately 500 pounds of processed marijuana. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) served a warrant in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road around 6 AM on Wewdnesday, May 25, 2022. There were multiple greenhouses and an indoor growing area on the property.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

