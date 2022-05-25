ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcHS9_0fq4ziZa00

May 25 (UPI) -- No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany held off unseeded Argentine Sebastian Baez in a three-hour, 36-minute tennis thriller, while two top women's players suffered upset losses at the French Open on Wednesday in Paris.

"This is the worst he [Baez] will probably ever feel on a tennis court right now, this moment," Zverev said in his on-court interview. "It was such an incredible match, and I know it just too well because I lost the U.S. Open final from being two sets to love up.

"You always get better from it and I wish him nothing but the best. He's an unbelievably great kid, and he's going to do a lot of great things in this sport I think."

Just five Top 10 players remain in the women's singles draw. All of the Top 10 men's seeds remain active in the tournament. No. 4 Maria Sakkari of Greece and No. 12 Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom were the latest top women's players to exit.

Unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic eliminated Sakkari in straight sets Wednesday on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Earlier Wednesday, unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus upset Raducanu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on the same surface at Roland Garros.

"She played an amazing match," Sakkari told reporters. "She always plays extremely well in Grand Slams. Today she was the better player. I tried and fought until the last point. It didn't go my way."

Zverev nearly joined the group of early departures, but used seven break points and fired a dozen aces and 42 winners in his comeback victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He won the second-round match 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. Baez did not log an ace, but converted five break points and fired 38 winners.

Zverev will face American Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

No. 13 Taylor Fritz, the highest-seeded American man, also exited early. Unseeded Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles beat Fritz 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 15 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada and No. 18 Cori "Coco" Gauff on the United States were among the top women's players to advance through Wednesday morning's early second-round matches.

"I was just fighting for every point," Gauff told Tennis Channel. "I didn't play so well in the second set. ... Today I think was just an ugly win."

No. 27 Amanda Anisimova and unseeded Sloane Stephens were among the other American women to advance to the third round.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and No. 10 Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom were among the top-seeded men to advance to the third round of the singles circuit. Nakashima and No. 23 John Isner were among the Americans who won second-round matches early Wednesday in Paris.

Second-round coverage will air until 6 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Tennis Channel and continue from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday on the same network. The women's singles final will air at 9 a.m. June 4 on NBC. The men's singles final will air at 9 a.m. June 5 on NBC.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: "My life with Mirka is exciting and intense!"

Roger Federer talked about Mirka's importance in his life, and not only considering the court. Roger and Mirka are the most famous couple in the world of tennis, anche the Swiss highlighted how Mirka did for their family, during the interview for Caminada. Federer explained: "When I got engaged to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Teenager Coco Gauff beats veteran Kaia Kanepi to reach French Open fourth round

The youngest player left in the women’s French Open draw knocked out the oldest as Coco Gauff beat veteran campaigner Kaia Kanepi.Gauff, 18, swept past 36-year-old Estonian Kanepi – who turned professional five years before the American was born – in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.The 18th seed will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, ranked 31, as she attempts to match last year’s run to the quarter-finals.Fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez is also through, the 19-year-old Canadian beating Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5.Karolina Muchova was in tears as she was forced to retire from her match against Amanda Anisimova.The...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Young pretender Carlos Alcaraz believes he is ready to end the Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic monopoly on the French Open as the Spaniard looks set to meet one of them in a blockbuster semi-final in Paris

Young pretender Carlos Alcaraz insists he is ready to break the stranglehold of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open. The last six Roland Garros titles have gone to the gilded duo with Djokovic the defending champion and Nadal, a 13-time winner, the undisputed king of clay. But...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Suzanne Lenglen
The Independent

Djokovic and Nadal on track but British bid ends – Day six at the French Open

Cameron Norrie’s bid to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time was halted by Russian Karen Khachanov.Norrie somehow squandered 16 break points as he slipped to a 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 defeat at Roland Garros.Meanwhile Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both won in straight sets to remain on course for a blockbuster quarter-final showdown.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.Picture of the dayShot of the dayWhat a way to win 🤩This match point winner by @dieschwartzman is our shot of the day by @oppo.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/5oOrGTXOqr— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Paul McGinley is worried about Tiger Woods

During an interview with Golf Channel, after Tiger Woods retired from Southern Hills, the Team Europe leader Paul McGinley shared his thoughts on the Tiger. As we know, Tiger retired from the PGA Championship after passing the cut (which many of the top players have failed to do…). Certainly...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Argentine
BBC

French Open: Rafael Nadal wins to set up Novak Djokovic quarter-final in Paris

Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Rafael Nadal set up a French Open quarter-final against long-time rival Novak Djokovic with an absorbing five-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. Spain's Nadal, 35, dropped sets for the...
TENNIS
Reuters

Thompson-Herah, Bromell storm to 100m wins at Pre Classic

May 28 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah triumphed in a 100 metres showdown with American Sha'Carri Richardson and Trayvon Bromell won the men's sprint at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic. Down for most of the race at Hayward Field, Thompson-Herah exploded down the stretch to retain her Eugene Diamond League meet...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz roll into last 16 at French Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal closed in Friday on a blockbuster clash at the French Open as both reached the last 16, while 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the second week in Paris since 2006. The Spanish teenage star is the youngest man in the Roland Garros fourth round since Djokovic 16 years ago.
TENNIS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy