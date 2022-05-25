ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Chief Of School Safety Kevin Bethel Speaking Out Following Texas School Tragedy: ‘Fear In Our System Is Real’

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbMk9_0fq4zaVm00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man in charge of safety in Philadelphia Public Schools is talking about what the district is doing in the wake of the Texas school tragedy.

“Right now the fear in our system is real,” chief of school safety Kevin Bethel said. “These are the incidents that keep you up, the concern that someone could come to your school and do harm to your child.”

Kevin Bethel is watching the safety of staff and students even more closely Wednesday. It comes after Tuesday’s heart-wrenching Texas school massacre. An incident Bethel says no one can prepare for.

“It’s not natural to send your child to school and be told they were killed because someone came into the school using an assault rifle and killed them,” Bethel said.

With only weeks left until the end of the school year, the question families are asking is “how do we protect our most vulnerable?” Bethel, also the former Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner, says there are systems in place.

Every year the district conducts an active shooter drill to ensure more than 120,000 students know what to do, but that’s just the start.

“In an urban center because of the kinds of activity we often get we are very responsive to postings. We have a threat assessment team working with Philadelphia Police Department, Homeland security,” Bethel said. “Rather it’s a shooting we ensure we lock our schools down. You can’t just walk into our schools you have to be buzzed in.”

On staff, Bethel says there are over 300 unarmed school security officers patrolling schools. CBS3 asked if that could change in the future with added metal detectors and armed officers, his response was not yet.

“If that’s the case we should have armed officers in every supermarket, synagogue, every church. When do you stop and then you walk in through a metal detector just to go into a supermarket?” Bethel said. “I believe in good gun ownership but there also has to be some reality if we can’t control the flow what we see is the impact of that failure of those empowered.”

The Philadelphia School District says they plan to work with local law enforcement at Philadelphia schools for the remaining school year.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Schools In Philadelphia, South Jersey Evaluating Security Measures Following Texas School Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools in Philadelphia and South Jersey are increasing security measures following the massacre in Texas. They’re also offering support to students who need it. At Sheridan Elementary School in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, tearful conversations took place between students and staff in the wake of the school massacre in Texas. Seventy percent of the student population is Hispanic. “One of the reasons for that impact, I think, felt so strong was that the kids look just like ours, the ones who were killed in Texas,” assistant principal Julio Nunez said. The school is making three counselors available to any student who needs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Security#Threat Assessment#Education#Cbs#Homeland
CBS Philly

Father, 9-Year-Old Son Among 6 People Dead In 8 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia That Injured 7 Others, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating eight separate shootings from Saturday night into Sunday that killed six people and injured seven others. A 9-year-year old child and a man were shot and killed on the 2100 block of Carver Street in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood on Sunday night, police say.   They were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police tell Eyewitness News the two were father and son. Police say the victims are father and son. Police rushed the nine-year-old to Saint Chris, father went to Frankford Torresdale. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘A Whole Lot Of Questions That Have To Be Answered’ About Texas School Shooting Response, Former Philadelphia Police Official Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new questions about the timeline of the school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. On Sunday, President Joe Biden and the first lady will travel to Uvalde to console families and honor the victims. Investigators say the gunman walked into the school through an unlocked side door to carry out Tuesday’s carnage. Troubling details are emerging about the police response to the shooting. Two full days have passed since an 18-year-old Texan turned ruthless killer upended countless lives, disturbing the peace in a tranquil community and once again reminding us...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Camden Police To Indefinitely Increase Presence At District Schools Following Heart-Wrenching Texas School Shooting

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police began increasing their presence at schools in Camden on Wednesday and CBS3 has learned it will be maintained indefinitely. The Mayor of the City of Camden, the Camden County Police Chief, the Camden County Sheriff and the Superintendent for the Camden City School District are expected to make the announcement about extra protection at schools at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The announcement will be made at Camden High School. Officials say this will give parents and students peace of mind in the wake of the heart-wrenching school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left at least 19 children and...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Publicly Push Back Against Out-Of-Control ATVs, Dirt Bikes On The Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crackdown on city streets. Philadelphia police publicly pushed back Sunday night on out-of-control ATVs, dirt bikes are other illegal vehicles. This Sunday night marked an increase in police units to deal with the problem. Officers at 20th Street and The Parkway intercepted a large group of riders. People are asked to call 911 to report the vehicles. It’s not clear yet if any vehicles were seized or citations issued.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Community In Pottstown Holds Vigil For 5 Victims That Died In House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Dozens gathered in Pottstown to hold a vigil on Sunday night to remember the five people, including four children, who died after a house exploded last week. The blast leveled the home and damaged eight other houses. The tune of “Amazing Grace” echoed through the Pottstown High School parking lot as residents bowed their heads and fought back tears.  “After a seemingly unending series of tragedies that were taking place in our country and in the global community, tragedy hit us at home,” a woman said. Dozens gathered Sunday to honor the lives of four children and their grandmother...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Memorial Day Weekend In Philadelphia Is In Full Swing As Local Residents Attend Fireworks At Penn’s Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, there was sunshine and downpours in Philadelphia, but that didn’t stop people from coming out for fireworks. If Amanda’s dance moves are any indication, Memorial Day weekend at Penn’s Landing is in full swing. “Nice weather, why not go out in kind of like a little hippie outfit? Whatever, get a little Piña colada,” one man said.  “People come all over the world come to Philadelphia to be a tourist and I’m only like 20 minutes away, a couple red lights away,” he added.  The celebration was free to the public and offered concerts, games, and more for the...
CBS Philly

Triple Shooting In West Oak Lane Leaves Man Dead, 2 Women Exiting Funeral Services At Church Injured, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women leaving funeral services at a church in West Oak Lane were hit by gunfire and injured in a triple shooting on Saturday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Lambert Street and Chelten Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and killed in the shooting. Police tell Eyewitness News the 34-year-old man was targeted during an apparent road rage incident. He was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m. Police say the two women injured in the shooting, a 62-year-old and a 57-year-old, were coming out of a Haitian church at the time of the incident and appear to be innocent victims. The 62-year-old was shot in the hip and placed in critical but stable condition. The 57-year-old was shot once in her right arm and placed in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Mill Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed on Saturday in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section, police say. The incident happened on the 800 block of North 50th Street around 6:15 a.m. Police say the man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 6:34 a.m. No arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Fatal Crash In West Mount Airy After Man Drove Jaguar Into Tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A passenger inside a black Jaguar XE died on Sunday morning after the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in Philly’s West Mount Airy section, police say. The crash happened on the 6300 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 a.m. The vehicle caught on fire after hitting the tree. The victim, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.  Police say the driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.  The crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy