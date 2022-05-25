Morray Breaks Down the Truth of His Song ‘Still Here’

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Louisiana is known for its rich, soulful roots, as well as reinventing the paradigm for music, which is exactly what SSGKobe is bringing to the rap landscape. The 18-year-old rhyme slinger was raised just two hours outside New Orleans in Centerville, La., and has blown up with his diverse blend of melodic hip-hop. His buzzing track “Thrax” became a TikTok darling at the start of 2021, propelling the song to crack the 5 million mark on YouTube alone. Now, the track is at 24 million Spotify streams. He followed with the intoxicating “Calabasas” featuring $not last March, armed with a video directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade that broke Kobe’s previous record with over 6 million YouTube views. The song also has nearly 18 million Spotify streams. The rapper’s brand of flipping harmonies with rhythmic rapping has become his trademark, and he’s just getting started on his road to stardom. “There are a lot of big changes going on in my life right now,” the young artist explains. “I’m taking it day by day."

HIP HOP ・ 10 DAYS AGO