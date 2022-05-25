ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Understanding LA's out-of-control homeless issue

By FOX 11 Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Homelessness in Los Angeles is a complex issue that's been around for decades. Many have tried to fix the problem, but the numbers increase year after year. FOX 11's new documentary Lost Angeles: City of Homelessness takes a look at the roots and causes of homelessness, arguably the...

j
4d ago

If you build it, they will come. Life is good for junkies & crazies. The majority are not average folk who lost their job

Jack Payne
4d ago

It's all political B.S. I worked at a Women's homeless shelter the City shut it down April 21, we were getting women housed,so to hear all this money is available come on!!!! Yes are shelter was not very big but baby steps are better than nothing.

Gary Rogers
3d ago

It’s easy to solve the problem. Cut off all the free, enforce all laws and prosecute and make the jail time stick. It’s cheaper then the fire department to keep reviving these junkies, rearresting and cleaning up their mess plus hospital costs. Stop rewarding bums for their bad behavior. When they know there is no more help they’ll move to where they can afford to live and get a job. If they don’t then they can turn into the garbage they create.

